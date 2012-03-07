* Assets under management were $1.52 trillion in 2011

* Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $12.76 billion

* Chairman: printing money to excess could threaten prosperity (Adds comment, asset management, fixed-income figures)

BOSTON, March 7 Fidelity Investments, hit by another year of massive outflows from its stock mutual funds, said operating profit in 2011 rose 13 percent to $3.3 billion due to careful expense management.

Fidelity is one of the world's largest asset managers. Total assets under management were $1.52 trillion in 20l1, down 4 percent from $1.59 trillion in 2010.

John Bonnanzio, who writes a newsletter for investors in Fidelity funds, said the company showed deft management by boosting revenue in the face of a decline in assets under management. Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $12.76 billion.

"Income was up, too. It demonstrates the power of making strategic cuts to your balance sheet. I'm a bit surprised by how good a year they had," Bonnanzio said.

But Fidelity, known for its active investment management philosophy, is losing market share to passive strategies. Exchange-traded funds, for example, are the most glaring hole in Fidelity's product line-up for investors.

In its report, Fidelity conceded "index and exchange-traded funds continued to capture market share from actively managed funds, while extremely low interest rates led to outflows from money market funds."

Fidelity is expected to roll out ETFs in the coming months, but Bonnanzio said the company's cultural bias toward active management has made them a laggard in that sector.

Meanwhile, Fidelity's bottom-line growth trailed some of its big rivals. BlackRock Inc reported its adjusted operating income rose 7 percent last year to $3.4 billion. And Charles Schwab Corp said its net income before taxes almost doubled to $1.4 billion.

Fidelity can offset declines in its bread-and-butter stock funds business by being the No. 1 U.S. provider of 401(k) and retirement planning services. Total customer assets at Fidelity were $3.39 trillion at the end of 2011, compared with $3.48 trillion in the previous year.

Fidelity, however, said it experienced total outflows of $20.1 billion in 2011. Equity funds, in particular, continued to bleed assets, experiencing outflows of $46.1 billion, Fidelity said in its annual report to shareholders. Money market funds had outflows of $16.1 billion during the year.

Fidelity said overall equity performance lagged the prior year, with equity funds outperforming 53 percent of peers in 2011, down from 59 percent in 2010.

"2011 was an especially difficult year for Fidelity's active equity managers -- and even more so for our peers -- with most funds not beating their benchmarks for the one-year period," Ronald O'Hanley, Fidelity's president of asset management, wrote in the shareholder report.

During 2011, Fidelity launched a more integrated investment research model, with more analysts having global coverage while adding professionals in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo, O'Hanley said in his comments.

Boston-based Fidelity is privately held and controlled by the family of Edward C. Johnson III, the company's chairman. In his letter to shareholders, Johnson said politicians across the globe continued to employ what he described as the simplest tool at their disposal - the printing of money to produce spendable cash.

"In the minds of many familiar with economic history, when this is done to excess, long-term economic prosperity may be threatened," Johnson wrote. (Reporting By Tim McLaughlin, Additional reporting by Aaron Pressman in Boston; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Tim Dobbyn)