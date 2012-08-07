Aug 7 Fidelity Investments said on Tuesday that
it had added $25.2 billion in retirement accounts to administer
during the first half of 2012, a 36 percent increase over
year-earlier levels, after signing up Kraft Foods Inc
and cost-conscious university plans that are consolidating
vendors.
Boston-based Fidelity, known for its stable of mutual funds
and its 401(k) administration business, said it had secured
commitments representing 838 clients and $25.2 billion in assets
under administration. That compared with $18.5 billion during
the first half of 2011, Fidelity said.
New clients included Kraft defined contribution accounts
representing 51,000 participants and $6.2 billion in assets
under administration. Overall, Fidelity has about $3.6 trillion
in assets under administration.
Meanwhile, universities and other tax-exempt organizations
are cutting back on vendors, which Fidelity said had led to
sales representing $2.5 billion in new assets under
administration.
Earlier this year, for example, University of Washington
selected Fidelity as the master administrator for its
27,000-participant retirement program. Besides new sales,
Fidelity said it had renewed more than $80 billion in business
from existing clients in the first half of 2012.
(Reporting by Tim McLaughlin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)