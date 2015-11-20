NEW YORK Nov 20 Fidelity Investments is
building an automated portfolio-management service for
individual investors, joining a growing group of money and
brokers that have bought or designed such "robo-advisers," a
spokesman for the firm said Friday.
The platform, called Fidelity Go, is being piloted
internally now and will be made available next year for a small
group of clients to test, according to Fidelity spokesman Robert
Beauregard.
Some investors "don't have the skill, will or time to manage
their money, and so they turn to a partner," said Beauregard.
Fidelity's platform will make use of the company's own
products, which include mutual funds. But the firm will also use
funds managed by BlackRock, the largest manager of
exchange-traded funds under its iShares brand and a business
partner of Fidelity's.
When using non-Fidelity products, Fidelity Go managers will
"initially select among ETFs advised by BlackRock, including
iShares ETFs," according to a regulatory filing.
BlackRock, the world's largest money manager with $4.5
trillion under management, announced it would acquire the
automated platform FutureAdvisor in August. Charles Schwab Corp
launched its own offering, Intelligent Portfolios, in
March.
The New York Times first reported the story about Fidelity's
automated service. Fidelity, based in Boston, manages $2.1
trillion in assets and holds trillions more through businesses
that include retail brokerage, retirement services and support
for financial advice firms.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by David Gregorio)