LONDON Jan 18 Asset manager Fidelity
Worldwide Investment is throwing its weight behind a campaign to
give investors greater powers to curb spiralling executive pay,
calling for all director bonuses to be subject to a minimum 75
percent shareholder approval.
Backing proposals outlined last week by British Prime
Minister David Cameron, Fidelity said boards should be required
to seek shareholder consent for annual variable compensation
before payment and if approval is refused twice, the chairman of
the remuneration committee should be forced to resign.
"The simple truth is that remuneration schemes have become
too complex and, in some cases, too generous and out-of-line
with the interests of investors," Fidelity Worldwide
Investment's Equities head Dominic Rossi, said.
"We say to Remuneration Committees: Make sure you understand
the mood of the market; tell us in simple terms what you
propose; and let shareholders decide."
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Tommy Wilkes)