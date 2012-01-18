(Adds detail, background)
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON Jan 18 Asset manager Fidelity
Worldwide Investment is throwing its weight behind a campaign to
give investors greater powers to curb spiralling executive pay,
calling for all bonuses to be subject to the approval of a
minimum 75 percent of shareholders.
Backing proposals outlined last week by British Prime
Minister David Cameron, Fidelity said
shareholders should have the right to veto rewards before they
are paid and that if approval is refused twice, the chairman of
the remuneration committee should resign.
"The simple truth is that remuneration schemes have become
too complex and, in some cases, too generous and out of line
with the interests of investors," Fidelity Worldwide
Investment's Equities CIO Dominic Rossi, said on Wednesday.
"We say to remuneration committees: 'Make sure you
understand the mood of the market; tell us in simple terms what
you propose; and let shareholders decide'."
Fidelity, which runs more than 160 billion pounds ($246
billion) in assets, said some individual cases of "inappropriate
levels of executive reward" had destroyed confidence in the
transparency of the executive pay process, resulting in a
situation where all directors are perceived to be over-paid.
Under current rules, shareholder votes on bonuses are
advisory, and objections rarely force a change in the board's
plans if already sanctioned by a remuneration committee.
Corporate governance watchdogs say this lack of investor
oversight has created fertile ground for huge discrepancy
between growth in executive salaries and underlying performance
in recent years.
FTSE 100 directors' total earnings jumped 49 percent in the
last financial year to an average of 2.7 million pounds, in
sharp contrast to a near-6 percent decline in the FTSE 100 share
index during 2011, according to research published in October by
Incomes Data Services.
The public debate on the rapid growth in executive pay and
size of bonuses has dominated headlines since the 2008 financial
crisis, and has become a major distraction for management and
companies, Fidelity said.
Anti-capitalist protesters who targeted many of the world's
most important financial centres in 2011, won much public
sympathy for their attacks on 'fat cat' pay and rewards being
doled out to bankers, broadly seen as the architects of the
credit crunch and sovereign debt crisis.
Fidelity said the proposals would simplify the opaque system
of rewarding directors, but a poll conducted by Reuters last
week showed eight out of 10 fund managers doubted a binding vote
on bonuses would lead to more meritocratic pay.
Some respondents said companies needed to offer attractive
salaries to retain talent, while others feared binding votes
could inflict fresh damage on strained relationships between
investors and company boards.
"Shareholders are not in a position to micromanage the
companies ... it is not our job to make what are effectively
operational decisions," one poll respondent said.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, editing by Tommy Wilkes and David
Hulmes)