HONG KONG, Sept 9 Fidelity China Special
Situations Plc , managed by star portfolio
manager Anthony Bolton, said the company bought back 350,000
shares for 85.625 pence each ($1.376) on Thursday.
The fund, which bought back the shares at a 5.1 percent
discount to its net asset value of 90.22 pence, invests in
companies listed in China and Hong Kong, and Chinese companies
listed on other stock exchanges.
The fund had lost about a fifth of its value in 2011 up to
Sept. 5, underperforming peers and its benchmark, according to
the fund factsheet.
Bolton's top holdings include China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd
, Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd
, the world's No.2 insurer by market value, and Tencent
Holdings Ltd , China's largest Internet company.
($1 = 0.622 British pounds)
