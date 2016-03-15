By Diane Bartz
Fidelity & Guaranty Life said in a government filing on
Tuesday that the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States, or CFIUS, had looked at the deal and "determined
that there are no unresolved national security concerns."
Anbang said in November that it would buy Fidelity &
Guaranty for about $1.57 billion as Chinese insurers seek to
expand into the United States. The deal would make Anbang one of
the largest insurers by market share in fixed-indexed annuity
products in the United States.
The filing said that Fidelity & Guaranty expected the deal
to close in the second quarter of 2016.
On Monday, Anbang offered to buy Starwood for $12.8 billion,
besting an offer made by Marriott International Inc's.
That bid came just days after Anbang made a non-binding bid
for Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc from buyout firm Blackstone
Group LP for $6.5 billion.
Chinese insurers are rushing to acquire high-yielding assets
as they struggle to keep up with the policy liabilities of the
country's aging population. U.S. assets are also seen as a good
hedge against any future weakness in the yuan.
Anbang's $2 billion acquisition of the iconic Waldorf
Astoria Hotel in New York, which was completed last year,
attracted CFIUS scrutiny but was approved.
The Starwood deal would also undergo a CFIUS review,
primarily to ensure that none of its hotels are so close to
sensitive U.S. facilities that they pose a threat to U.S.
national security.
CFIUS, an inter-agency panel led by the Treasury Department,
would likely scrutinize one property in particular: a W Hotel in
downtown Washington that is across the street from the Treasury
Department and overlooks both Treasury and the White House,
CFIUS experts told Reuters.
That said, CFIUS issues with individual hotels could be
remedied through asset sales or other measures, the experts
said.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Nick Zieminski)