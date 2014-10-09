Oct 8 Fidelity Investments was among 13
financial institutions attacked by hackers who are believed to
have been responsible for a breach at JPMorgan Chase, but there
is no indication that Fidelity customer data were stolen, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
When contacted by Reuters, Fidelity spokesman Vincent
Loporchio said in an email, "We have no indication that any
Fidelity customer sites, accounts, information, services or
systems were affected by this matter."
The company gave no further details.
JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said last week
that the names, addresses, telephone numbers and emails of 76
million households had been compromised by a cyber attack,
making it one of the largest such thefts on record.
The newspaper, which attributed its information to two
people familiar with the matter, said the attacks are now
believed to involve more than a dozen targets and originated in
Russia. bitly.com/19XGL0n
Not all the 13 institutions' security infrastructure was
breached, FT said. The U.S. Secret Service and Federal Bureau of
Investigation are leading an investigation.
JPMorgan is the only company to have confirmed that
information was stolen.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)