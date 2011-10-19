(Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Fidelity National Financial Inc , the No. 1 U.S. property title insurer, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as it earned lower premiums.

Third-quarter net income fell to $74.3 million, or 33 cents a share, from $83.2 million, or 36 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $1.24 billion from $1.37 billion a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 38 cents a share on revenue of $1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total title premiums fell more than 11 percent to $800 million.

The title insurer expects the decreasing mortgage rates to boost order volumes in the fourth quarter.

Mortgage rates are touching near-historical lows as the Federal Reserve pushes down long-term interest rates to stimulate the weak U.S. economy.

Fidelity National shares closed at $15.51 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)