Feb 13 Fidelity National Information Services Inc posted a quarterly profit marginally above analysts' expectations on strong growth in its international segment and increased its annual dividend four-fold.

The payment processor raised its annual dividend to 80 cents per share from 20 cents.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company also put in place a new $1 billion stock buyback plan, replacing the earlier $500 million program.

"Our strong cash flow provides us with the capacity to continue to invest for growth, manage our debt and return significant cash to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases," the company said in a statement.

In 2010, FIS had completed a leveraged recapitalization and bought back $2.5 billion worth of shares.

For the fourth quarter, FIS reported a net profit of $123 million, or 41 cents per share, up from $121.3 million, or 40 cents per share, last year. On an adjusted basis it earned 66 cents a share.

Revenue from continuing operations rose 7 percent to $1.5 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 65 cents a share on a revenue of $1.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from its financial solutions segment, which serves financial institutions and commercial lenders in North America, increased 6 percent to $533.4 million, while that from its international operations increased 19 percent to $318.8 million.

The company's shares, which have risen 28 percent since touching a year low in November, closed at $29 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)