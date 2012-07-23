July 23 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned higher premiums and recorded gains from acquisitions in its restaurant unit.

Net income for the second-quarter rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.74 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)