BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in Astronics
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage:
July 23 Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as it earned higher premiums and recorded gains from acquisitions in its restaurant unit.
Net income for the second-quarter rose to $147 million, or 65 cents per share, from $80 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.74 billion in the quarter. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
* Pfizer inc - accelerated share repurchase assumed in Pfizer's 2017 financial guidance issued on January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.