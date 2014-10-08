MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment named Peter Horrell as managing director of its UK business, effective April 1, 2015.
Horrell joins from Barclays Plc, where he headed the wealth & investment management business.
He will replace James Burton, chief marketing officer, personal investing in U.S., who has been the managing director for the UK business on an interim basis since March. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Two new crude oil export pipelines will provide enough capacity to ship Canadian production to market until at least the mid 2020s, Enbridge Inc Chief Executive Al Monaco said on Friday, making clear his company's Line 3 should be one of them.
SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, said on Saturday it will not accept the company's offer to return to the negotiating table, and called on BHP to clarify its negotiating positions.