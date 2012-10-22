Oct 22 Trading software company Fidessa Group
Plc said revenue for the full year would remain flat as
equity market volumes declined in the third quarter, and that
margins would be slightly lower than those reported in recent
years.
The British company reported revenue of 278.3 million pounds
($446 million) for 2011.
Fidessa said the challenges in the financial markets have
continued longer than expected. "This has resulted in Fidessa's
customers becoming yet more cost constrained and it seems
unlikely that there will be significant improvement in the short
term," the company said.
Fidessa, which gets more than half of its revenue from
outside Europe, said it expects to announce more derivative
deals in the fourth quarter, and expects it to have a bearing on
full-year margins.
Shares of the company closed at 1372 pence on the London
Stock Exchange on Friday.