UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 16 Fidessa Group Plc, a maker of trading software for the financial industry, reported a 9 percent drop in full-year pretax profit as a strong pound more than offset gains from improved market conditions.
The company, which helps process transactions worth $15 trillion a year, said its pretax profit fell to 39.1 million pounds ($60.3 million) for the year ended Dec. 31 from 43.1 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1 percent to 275 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6483 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.