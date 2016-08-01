Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 1 Software maker Fidessa Group said on Monday there was a degree of uncertainty in the market as a result of Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
The company, which provides trading and investment equipment for the financial community, however, said it was currently not expecting the Brexit vote to impact the changing regulatory environment, a driver for its business.
Fidessa said it was planning a number of major software releases in 2017, as it expects clients to update their systems to meet changing regulatory demands, including the MiFID II trading regulations set to come into effect from Jan 3, 2018.
The company reported a 9 percent rise in revenue to 153.8 million pounds ($203.7 million) in the six months ended June 30, boosted by strong demand for its software and a weaker pound. ($1 = 0.7550 pounds) (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)