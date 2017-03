April 28 Fidessa Group Plc

* Has continued to see improvement in trading conditions faced by its customers across markets in which it operates

* Fidessa continues to have a strong balance sheet with strong reserves, no debt, strong cash generation and substantial levels of recurring revenue

* Modest constant currency growth is expected in 2014

* Modest constant currency growth is expected in 2014