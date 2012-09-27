Sept 27 Connecticut-based start-up Fieldpoint
Private said on Thursday it landed a veteran broker from Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management, expanding the firm's New York adviser
force catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients.
M. Thomas Conway, who managed about $500 million in client
assets, joined Fieldpoint this week from Morgan Stanley's
brokerage division, formerly known as Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney.
For Conway, the move to Fieldpoint marks his first after 23
years at his old firm. Conway was a legacy Citigroup Smith
Barney adviser whose roots with the firm date back to 1989, when
he joined Shearson Lehman. His firm last merged with Morgan
Stanley's wealth management business in 2009.
The combined brokerage firm dropped "Smith Barney" from its
name on Tuesday - the day Conway departed.
Conway was most recently based with his old firm in Florham
Park, New Jersey. He joined Fieldpoint as a managing director
and senior adviser, based out of the firm's Park Avenue office
in Manhattan.
Fieldpoint's president and chief executive officer, Robert
Matthews, also spent more than two decades at the predecessor
firms of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.
Among other big hires at Fieldpoint this year are advisers
from Bank of America's U.S. Trust, Barclays Wealth and J.P.
Morgan Private Wealth Management.