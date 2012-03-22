March 22 Start-up private bank Fieldpoint Private on Thursday said it hired private banker Robert Rigoroso, a veteran U.S. Trust adviser who oversaw more than $1.5 billion in assets for 100 families and institutional clients.

Rigoroso joins the Manhattan office of Fieldpoint, a Greenwich, Connecticut, bank founded in 2008 by former Wall Street executives to serve ultra-rich families. Fieldpoint says it has grown more than ten-fold in the past year to nearly $3 billion in client assets.

Rigoroso's 20-plus year financial services career began at Citigroup, in commercial real estate and corporate banking, and includes stints as a commercial banker at Bank of New York and an adviser with Citigroup's private bank.

U.S. Trust, one of the nation's oldest and largest private banks, was acquired in 2000 by discount broker Charles Schwab, who then sold it to Bank of America Corp in 2007.

A year later, during the depths of the global financial crisis, BofA acquired brokerage giant Merrill Lynch, whose advisers also offer banking and investment management for multimillionaires.

U.S. Trust went on a hiring spree in 2010 and last year, adding more than 100 client advisers and other professionals to replace departures partly prompted by the financial crisis and the Merrill takeover. (Reporting By Joseph A. Giannone)