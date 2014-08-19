(Jason Fields is Reuters' opinion editor, though the opinions
expressed here are his own.)
By Jason Fields
Aug 19 Last week was a weird one for American
military hardware.
In the United States, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected
vehicles (MRAPs), AR-15s and camouflage body armor all made an
appearance on the streets of a suburb in the heartland, helping
to give a tense situation the push needed to turn into a week of
riots. American citizens in Ferguson, Missouri, feeling they
were being occupied by a foreign army, rather than their
friendly neighborhood cop on the beat.
MRAPs didn't get a better rap overseas, either. In what's
still being called Iraq - at least for the sake of convenience -
the U.S. Air Force has resumed bombing missions in the northern
part of the deeply divided country. The aim of the missions is
stated as being the defense of a minority group known as the
Yazidis, who practice a religion unique to themselves and are
under threat by the Islamic State, a jihadi group that controls
a large chunk of territory in Syria and Iraq.
The Islamic State - which has declared itself to be the new
caliphate, representing God's will on earth - has had an
incredible string of military successes over the last few
months. They've taken a lot of territory. They've slaughtered a
lot of people, including civilians. They've imposed what they
say is Islamic law - though many Islamic scholars would beg to
disagree.
And Islamic State's captured an enormous amount of U.S.
weaponry, originally intended for the rebuilt Iraqi Army. You
know - the one that collapsed in terror in front of the Islamic
State, back when they were just ISIL? The ones who dropped their
uniforms, and rifles and ran away?
They left behind the bigger equipment, too, including M1
Abrams tanks (about $6 million each), 52 M198 Howitzer cannons
($527,337), and MRAPs (about $1 million) similar to the ones in
use in Ferguson.
Now, U.S. warplanes are flying sorties, at a cost somewhere
between $22,000 to 30,000 per hour for the F-16s, to drop bombs
that cost at least $20,000 each, to destroy this captured
equipment.
That means if an F-16 were to take off from Incirclik Air
Force Base in Turkey and fly two hours to Erbil, Iraq, and
successfully drop both of its bombs on one target each, it costs
the United States somewhere between $84,000 to $104,000 for the
sortie and destroys a minimum of $1 million and a maximum of $12
million in U.S.-made equipment.
Of course we're not alone in facing this kind of problem.
The Russians and Ukrainians are also facing off with tanks
and guns and bombs and planes and uniforms all made in the same
factories. They were the same country a mere 23 years ago. And
even after they weren't any more, they maintained close military
ties until very recently.
Before Russia decided it couldn't stand losing its friend in
Kiev, Viktor Yanukovich, Russian President Vladimir Putin was
happy to keep most of his navy in what was then Ukrainian
territory: Crimea.
I guess that's the thing about weapons. Once you make them,
you never know who's going to end up pointing them at whom.
