FRANKFURT Nov 10 German glasses retailer and
optician Fielmann said it took market share in 2011 as
it reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit on
Thursday.
The group sold 5 million pairs of glasses in the first nine
months of the year, an increase of 4.2 percent in an overall
market down 1 percent, it said.
Fielmann also confirmed its goal of raising unit sales,
turnover and profit in 2011.
It reported third-quarter consolidated sales of 272.1
million euros ($369.7 million) and pretax profit of 53.7 million
euros.
Analysts had been expecting the company to report sales of
273 million euros and pretax profit of 54.3 million, according
to a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
