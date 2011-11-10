FRANKFURT Nov 10 German glasses retailer and optician Fielmann said it took market share in 2011 as it reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit on Thursday.

The group sold 5 million pairs of glasses in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 4.2 percent in an overall market down 1 percent, it said.

Fielmann also confirmed its goal of raising unit sales, turnover and profit in 2011.

It reported third-quarter consolidated sales of 272.1 million euros ($369.7 million) and pretax profit of 53.7 million euros.

Analysts had been expecting the company to report sales of 273 million euros and pretax profit of 54.3 million, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.736 Euros)