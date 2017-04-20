FRANKFURT, April 20 German glasses retailer Fielmann could pursue takeovers in the future, marketing chief Marc Fielmann, the son of company founder Guenther Fielmann, told magazine Capital in an interview.

"Should we want to do a larger takeover at some point, we would be in a position to do so," the magazine quoted Fielmann as saying.

"We do not rule out that out for the future," he added. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)