FRANKFURT Aug 25 German glasses retailer Fielmann said it saw no reason to change its forecasts for 2011 yet, in spite of fears over the weakening world economy, as it reported a 2.4 percent rise in second-quarter pretax profit.

"Fielmann is confident of extending its market position. For 2011 we expect sales, turnover and profits to rise," it said in a statement on Thursday.

It added in its quarterly report that a worsening of the current situation could lead to a change in forecasts.

For the second quarter, the group reported a 2.4 percent rise in pretax profit to 42.7 million euros ($61.5 million) and net profit of 30.5 million.

In the first quarter, pretax profit had risen by 17.7 percent.

Fielmann sold over 3.3 million pairs of glasses in the first six months of 2011. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)