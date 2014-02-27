UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HAMBURG Feb 27 German retailer Fielmann said it aimed to further grow its market share this year after selling 7.3 million pairs of spectacles in 2013, up 3.5 percent on the year.
"The first weeks of the year make us optimistic," Chief Executive Guenther Fielmann said on Thursday.
Net profit rose by 8 percent to 140 million euros last year, just above consensus for 136 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Fielmann said it would raise its dividend to shareholders to 2.90 euros per share from 2.70 euros a year earlier (Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources