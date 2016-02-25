UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Feb 25 German spectacles retailer Fielmann announced a 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share on Thursday, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier and in line with analyst expectations, as it reported a rise in annual earnings.
Pretax profit rose 6.6 percent to 241 million euros ($264.74 million) last year, while net profit was up 4.4 percent at 170 million euros.
($1 = 0.9103 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.