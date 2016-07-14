FRANKFURT, July 14 German spectacles retailer Fielmann reported a 15 percent increase in quarterly pretax profit and said it was confident it would expand its market position in the future.

Pretax profit rose to 62 million euros ($69 million) in the second quarter through June, Fielmann said in a preliminary earnings release on Thursday. Group sales were up 5 percent at more than 343 million euros.

($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)