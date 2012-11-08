UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Nov 8 German optician and glasses retailer Fielmann said it expected growth from hearing aids, contact lenses and prescription sunglasses as it reported a 5 percent increase in sales for the third quarter.
The company reported third-quarter pretax profit of 54.4 million euros ($69.6 million) on sales of sales of 285.6 million. Analysts had been expecting sales of 287 million euros and profit of 55.4 million, according to a Reuters poll.
Fielmann also confirmed a target to increase market share in 2012. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Edited by Madeline Chambers)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources