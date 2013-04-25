UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 25 German spectacles retailer Fielmann said it had managed to increase market share in a difficult and cold start to the year for retailers.
"The first months of the year were shaped by three fewer shopping days and the long winter," Fielmann said in a statement on Thursday.
The group said it kept the amount of glasses sold stable at 1.7 million pairs, compared with a drop of over 5 percent for the market as a whole.
Pretax profit in the quarter increased slightly to 47.1 million euros, from 46.9 million one year previously, while consolidated revenue rose to 277.8 million euros, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.
It said it was confident of taking more market share throughout the year, and that it would open more stores. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources