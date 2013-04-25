FRANKFURT, April 25 German spectacles retailer Fielmann said it had managed to increase market share in a difficult and cold start to the year for retailers.

"The first months of the year were shaped by three fewer shopping days and the long winter," Fielmann said in a statement on Thursday.

The group said it kept the amount of glasses sold stable at 1.7 million pairs, compared with a drop of over 5 percent for the market as a whole.

Pretax profit in the quarter increased slightly to 47.1 million euros, from 46.9 million one year previously, while consolidated revenue rose to 277.8 million euros, in line with estimates in a Reuters poll.

It said it was confident of taking more market share throughout the year, and that it would open more stores. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)