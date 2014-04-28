UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, April 28 German spectacles retailer Fielmann announced on Monday plans for a two-for-one stock split to lure more investors after its share price rose to a record at the end of March.
It also published full first-quarter financial results that showed net profit up by almost 20 percent at 41.8 million euros ($57.8 million) and said it expected sales and profits to be up in the full year as well.
It had already put out key figures on April 8, saying its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent on 10 percent higher sales, sending its shares higher.
($1 = 0.7227 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources