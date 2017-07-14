FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Court cuts World Cup inspector's soccer ban to two years
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
'EU willing to compromise on freedom of movement'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
July 14, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a day ago

Court cuts World Cup inspector's soccer ban to two years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 14 (Reuters) - A Swiss court reduced a ban on former Chilean soccer president and World Cup bid inspector Harold Mayne-Nicholls on Friday, clearing the way for his return to the sport this month.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it had cut his ban from soccer-related activities to two years from three.

Mayne-Nicholls, who headed world soccer body FIFA's panel tasked with deciding 2018 and 2022 World Cup venues, was originally banned in July 2015 for seven years, on charges of seeking personal favors from a group close to Qatar's successful bid for the 2022 event.

That was later trimmed to three years and Friday's decision cut it further. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.