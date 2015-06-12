LONDON, June 12 Interpol is suspending its "sports integrity" agreement with FIFA in light of the ongoing investigations into corruption against world soccer's governing body.

The international police body received 20 million euros from FIFA under a 2011 deal to create a 10-year Integrity in Sport programme, which combats match-rigging and illegal gambling. Interpol is freezing the use of money from FIFA, it said.

(Editing by: Ossian Shine)