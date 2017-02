AMSTERDAM May 28 Top war crimes prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo, known for going after warlords and leaders who conscript child soldiers or commit genocide, has been nominated for the post of chief investigator at FIFA, the head of the governance committee told Reuters.

FIFA's executive committee is due to discuss the appointment of a chief investigator within the next few weeks as part of the proposed clean-up of soccer's corruption-plagued governing body following a string of scandals. (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Alison Williams)