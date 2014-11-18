LONDON Nov 18 World soccer's governing body FIFA on Tuesday lodged a criminal complaint with the Swiss courts, in connection with the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

A statement from FIFA said there seems to be "grounds for suspicion that, in isolated cases, international transfers of assets with connections to Switzerland took place, which merit examination by the criminal prosecution authorities."

FIFA said the report into the awarding of the tournaments, compiled by Michael Garcia, would be made available to the Swiss Office of the Attorney General via FIFA ethic committee judge Hans-Joachim Eckert. (Editing by Justin Palmer)