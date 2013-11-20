Nov 20 Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc :
* Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc agrees to early termination of
the Juicy
Couture flagship store lease in exchange for $51 million
* Says estimated net proceeds from exit of Juicy Couture
business expected to
increase to $175-$185 million
* Says signed agreement with landlord at 650 fifth avenue to
terminate lease for its flagship juicy couture store in New York
City
* Says completion of this transaction is expected in the first
half of 2014, at
which time the store will close
