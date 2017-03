Dec 10 Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc said it will sell its Lucky Brand Jeans business to an affiliate of private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners L.P. for $225 million as it focuses on its high-end kate spade brand.

Fifth & Pacific said Leonard Green will pay $140 million in cash at the time of closing and the remaining in the form a three-year seller note.

The apparel and accessories maker sold its once-popular Juicy Couture business to Authentic Brands for $195 million in October.