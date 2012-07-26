(Adds divisional sales, forecast)
July 26 Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc reported
a narrower quarterly loss on Thursday, helped by sales of its
upscale kate spade brand.
Still, the company, which during the quarter changed its
name from Liz Claiborne, said total sales from continuing
operations fell 6.5 percent to $337 million, dragged down by
declines in its Juicy Couture brand.
The clothier and retailer reported a second-quarter net loss
of $52.1 million, or 48 cents a share, compared with a
year-earlier loss of $89.9 million, or 95 cents a share.
Excluding one-time items, Fifth & Pacific had a loss from
continuing operations of 9 cents per share, compared with
analyst expectations for a loss of 12 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the past several years, the company has sold off many of
its brands, including Liz Claiborne, to lessen its debt load and
focus on the businesses where it sees the most potential.
Sales at kate spade rose 48.1 percent to $101 million, while
sales of Lucky Brand jeans rose 15.3 percent to $112 million.
Juicy Couture's sales fell 10.4 percent to $105 million.
Fifth & Pacific reiterated its forecast for 2012 earnings of
between $125 million and $140 million before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization.
