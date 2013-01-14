BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Jan 14 Fashion company Fifth & Pacific reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter sales for its Juicy Couture business and said fixes for the struggling label will not come until late this year at the earliest, sending its shares down 6.5 percent in premarket trade.
For the quarter, which included the critical holiday shopping season, same-store sales rose 27 percent at kate spade and 3 percent at Lucky Brand, the company said on Monday. Same-store sales fell 2 percent at Juicy Couture, according to preliminary results.
The company, formerly known as Liz Claiborne Inc, said it expects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $63 million to $68 million for the fourth quarter and $100 million to $105 million for the full year, which it said is at the low end of its forecast.
For 2013, the company forecast EBITDA of $120 million to $150 million, and same-store sales growth at a low teens percentage rate for kate spade and mid- to high-single-digit rate for Lucky Brand. For Juicy Couture, it said same-store sales should be flat to slightly negative.
Fifth & Pacific shares fell to $12.01 in premarket trade from their close on Friday at $12.84 on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.