* Same-store sales rose 27 percent at kate spade
* CEO blames merchandising, "other issues" for weak Juicy
performance
* Same-store sales fell 2 percent at Juicy Couture
* Shares rise 12 percent
(Adds analyst comments, details on Juicy)
Jan 14 Strong sales of kate spade handbags and
shoes gave a boost to fashion apparel and accessories maker and
retailer Fifth & Pacific Cos Inc during the fourth
quarter, offsetting continued weakness at its once-popular Juicy
Couture brand.
Shares of the company formerly known as Liz Claiborne Inc
rose as much as 12 percent Monday to their highest level since
October 2008.
Known for its leather handbags that can costs hundreds of
dollars, kate spade has become the growth driver for Fifth &
Pacific while the company has struggled to reignite sales at
Juicy Couture, once known for its velour track suits with an
urban look.
The kate spade brand is typically written with lowercase
letters.
For the fourth quarter, same-store sales rose 27 percent at
kate spade and rose 3 percent at Lucky Brand, the company's
jeans label. Same-store sales fell 2 percent at Juicy Couture,
according to preliminary results.
"At this point in time, Juicy is not that important," said
analyst Jim Chartier of Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
The analyst said investors own the stock for kate spade and
attribute a very low valuation to Juicy. "Kate spade will
eclipse Juicy next year in sales," he said.
In the past several years, the company has sold off many of
its brands, including Liz Claiborne, to lessen its debt load and
focus on brands where it sees the most potential.
Chief Executive William McComb said he was optimistic that
kate spade and Lucky would show sizeable growth in 2013.
For 2012, the company posted sales of $1.5 billion, in line
with the average analyst estimate of $1.48 billion estimate
compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Juicy has struggled to find favor again with U.S. shoppers.
The company has brought in new management, including hiring Paul
Blum as Chief Executive for the brand in December 2012. Blum
headed Kenneth Cole before he joined Juicy.
McComb said merchandising and "other issues" at Juicy
Couture weighed on the company's performance and said fixes at
its Juicy Couture brand would come late this year and in 2014.
Analyst Chartier said he would give the team at Juicy a year
before expecting a turnaround.
The company said it expects earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization of $63 million to $68 million for
the fourth quarter and $100 million to $105 million for the full
year, which it said is at the low end of its forecast.
For 2013, the company forecast EBITDA of $120 million to
$150 million, and same-store sales growth at a low teens
percentage rate for kate spade and mid- to high-single-digit
rate for Lucky Brand. For Juicy Couture, it said same-store
sales should be flat to slightly negative.
Shares of the company were up $1.39 at $14.23 Monday morning
on the New York Stock Exchange, and reached as high as $14.41
earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago and Martinne
Geller in New York; editing by John Wallace, Kenneth Barry, Brad
Dorfman and Nick Zieminski)