Oct 22 Alternative asset manager Fifth Street
Asset Management Inc withdrew its plan to go public, citing
volatility for new issuers in equity markets.
Fifth Street Asset Management filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission last month for an IPO that was expected
to raise up to $208 million.
The offering of 8 million Class A common stock was expected
to be priced in a range of $24-$26, valuing the company at about
$1.27 billion at the top end. (bit.ly/1otpt4G)
"While we received demand from potential investors, market
conditions are not optimal for an IPO at this time," Chief
Executive Leonard Tannenbaum said in a statement on Wednesday.
About 95 percent of Fifth Street Asset Management's managed
assets are in publicly traded business development companies
(BDCs) Fifth Street Finance Corp and Fifth Street Senior
Floating Rate Corp.
They accounted for about 99 percent of the company's revenue
for the year ended December.
Shares of Ares Management LP, the alternative asset
manager that went public in May, closed on Tuesday about 12
percent below their IPO price of $19.
Ares Management runs Ares Capital Corp and was the
first U.S. private equity firm to go public in about two years.
Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs were among the
lead underwriters for Fifth Street's IPO.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)