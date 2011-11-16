* CFO says deals between $3 bln and $10 bln to be weighed
* Fifth Third would expand in existing markets
Nov 16 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) will look
more closely at buying rival banks in 2012 as one way to use
its excess capital, Chief Financial Officer Daniel Poston said
on
Wednesday.
The Midwestern bank is the latest regional lender to signal
it may buy smaller competitors in 2012, as low interest rates
squeeze lending margins and low loan demand makes it tough for
banks to boost their loan books.
Fifth Third will examine deals between $3 billion and $10
billion in size, Poston said at the Bank of America Merrill
Lynch financial services conference.
Smaller deals, Poston said, would not make sense because
any transactions "have to be large enough to justify the
effort."
Poston added Cincinnati-based Fifth Third would buy banks
that "deepen" the company's presence in existing markets,
rather than expanding to new areas of the United States.
Before the U.S. housing market crashed in 2007, Fifth Third
acquired smaller rivals to expand in the Southeast, including
Charlotte, North Carolina-based First Charter in 2008 and
Augusta, Georgia-based R-G Crown Bank in 2007.
