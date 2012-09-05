* Appeals court revives case that lower court had dismissed

* Employees can pursue lawsuit over retirement plan losses

* Fifth Third shares had fell 97 percent in about 19 months

* Many U.S. banks have faced similar lawsuits

By Jonathan Stempel

Sept 5 Employees of Fifth Third Bancorp may pursue claims that the Midwest regional bank endangered their savings by putting company stock in their retirement plan ahead of the housing downturn, a federal appeals court ruled.

Wednesday's decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati reversed a lower court ruling. It allows a lawsuit brought on behalf of current and former employees, who claim to have lost tens of millions of dollars, to move toward a possible trial.

The decision came even though other banks' employees have had a tough time prevailing in similar litigation accusing employers of breaching their fiduciary duties in overseeing retirement plans.

Fifth Third and many rivals exposed to subprime mortgages, or other risky lending, have faced lawsuits by employees who claimed that bank stock was an inappropriate retirement plan investment, whether made directly or through matching contributions.

Last October, a federal appeals court in New York dismissed a lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc of hiding details about its stock from employees who owned that stock in retirement plans. Those plaintiffs have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the Fifth Third case, the 6th Circuit revived claims that the Cincinnati-based bank should have better disclosed the risks of its stock, and by July 2007, knew it was "clearly imprudent" to include the stock in a profit-sharing plan.

The employees claimed to have lost money because the bank had made a "radical shift" toward subprime lending from its "historically conservative" lending despite knowing the risks, and did not disclose the resulting damage. Their profit-sharing plan had 20 investment choices, including 17 mutual funds.

Fifth Third lost $2.18 billion in 2008 as loan losses grew, and took more than two years to repay the $3.4 billion of federal bailout money it accepted that year.

Shares of Fifth Third bottomed at $1.01 in February 2009, down 97 percent from the start of the class period on July 19, 2007, but have since recovered more than one-third of that drop.

U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith in Cincinnati had dismissed the plaintiffs' case in November 2010, but a three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit said she acted too quickly.

"Plaintiffs need only allege a fiduciary breach and a causal connection to losses suffered by the plan," Circuit Judge Jane Stranch wrote for the panel. "They do so here."

The U.S. Department of Labor had also sought a reversal.

Fifth Third spokeswoman Debra DeCourcy declined to comment. Peter LeVan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not respond to a request for comment. Lead plaintiffs John Dudenhoefer and Alireza Partovipanah are former Fifth Third employees.

Paul Secunda, a law professor at Marquette University in Milwaukee, said banks have been "very successful" in defeating claims that offering stock in retirement plans is unreasonable, given the standards for prudence under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA.

"Once you set up this presumption of reasonableness, it is extremely difficult to show a company should have made different investment decisions," Secunda said. "The good money would be on Fifth Third prevailing on the issue when later motions to dismiss this case are filed."

Fifth Third has about $118 billion of assets, and is one of the 20 largest U.S.-based commercial banks. Its shares fell 10 cents to $14.95 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

The case is: Dudenhoefer et al v. Fifth Third Bancorp et al, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3012.