* Appeals court revives case that lower court had dismissed
* Employees can pursue lawsuit over retirement plan losses
* Fifth Third shares had fell 97 percent in about 19 months
* Many U.S. banks have faced similar lawsuits
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 5 Employees of Fifth Third Bancorp
may pursue claims that the Midwest regional bank endangered
their savings by putting company stock in their retirement plan
ahead of the housing downturn, a federal appeals court ruled.
Wednesday's decision by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in Cincinnati reversed a lower court ruling. It allows a
lawsuit brought on behalf of current and former employees, who
claim to have lost tens of millions of dollars, to move toward a
possible trial.
The decision came even though other banks' employees have
had a tough time prevailing in similar litigation accusing
employers of breaching their fiduciary duties in overseeing
retirement plans.
Fifth Third and many rivals exposed to subprime mortgages,
or other risky lending, have faced lawsuits by employees who
claimed that bank stock was an inappropriate retirement plan
investment, whether made directly or through matching
contributions.
Last October, a federal appeals court in New York dismissed
a lawsuit accusing Citigroup Inc of hiding details about
its stock from employees who owned that stock in retirement
plans. Those plaintiffs have appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In the Fifth Third case, the 6th Circuit revived claims
that the Cincinnati-based bank should have better disclosed the
risks of its stock, and by July 2007, knew it was "clearly
imprudent" to include the stock in a profit-sharing plan.
The employees claimed to have lost money because the bank
had made a "radical shift" toward subprime lending from its
"historically conservative" lending despite knowing the risks,
and did not disclose the resulting damage. Their profit-sharing
plan had 20 investment choices, including 17 mutual funds.
Fifth Third lost $2.18 billion in 2008 as loan losses grew,
and took more than two years to repay the $3.4 billion of
federal bailout money it accepted that year.
Shares of Fifth Third bottomed at $1.01 in February 2009,
down 97 percent from the start of the class period on July 19,
2007, but have since recovered more than one-third of that drop.
U.S. District Judge Sandra Beckwith in Cincinnati had
dismissed the plaintiffs' case in November 2010, but a
three-judge panel of the 6th Circuit said she acted too quickly.
"Plaintiffs need only allege a fiduciary breach and a causal
connection to losses suffered by the plan," Circuit Judge Jane
Stranch wrote for the panel. "They do so here."
The U.S. Department of Labor had also sought a reversal.
Fifth Third spokeswoman Debra DeCourcy declined to comment.
Peter LeVan, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not respond to a
request for comment. Lead plaintiffs John Dudenhoefer and
Alireza Partovipanah are former Fifth Third employees.
Paul Secunda, a law professor at Marquette University in
Milwaukee, said banks have been "very successful" in defeating
claims that offering stock in retirement plans is unreasonable,
given the standards for prudence under the federal Employee
Retirement Income Security Act, or ERISA.
"Once you set up this presumption of reasonableness, it is
extremely difficult to show a company should have made different
investment decisions," Secunda said. "The good money would be on
Fifth Third prevailing on the issue when later motions to
dismiss this case are filed."
Fifth Third has about $118 billion of assets, and is one of
the 20 largest U.S.-based commercial banks. Its shares fell 10
cents to $14.95 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
The case is: Dudenhoefer et al v. Fifth Third Bancorp et al,
6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-3012.