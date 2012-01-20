* Q4 EPS flat at $0.33

* Provisions for loan and lease losses down 67 pct to $55 mln

* Net charge-offs down 33 pct to $239 mln (Follows alerts)

Jan 20 Fifth Third Bancorp reported a higher quarterly net income on Friday as the Midwestern regional bank set aside less money for soured loans.

The Cincinnati-based bank reported net income available to common shareholders of $305 million, up from $270 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share remained unchanged at 33 cents per share.

Analysts expected earnings of 36 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Provisions for loan and lease losses were down 67 percent to $55 million while net charge-offs were down about a third at $239 million, or 1.19 percent of loans and leases -- the lowest since 2007.

Net charge-offs represent the gross amount of loans charged off as bad debt, less recoveries collected from earlier charge-offs.

Senior executives of the bank have said Fifth Third will look closely at buying rivals in 2012 to make use of the bank's excess capital.

The company's shares, which have gained about 17 percent of their value in the past three months, closed at $13.56 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)