Nov 23 Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and the main U.S. securities regulator settled on Wednesday allegations the regional bank failed to adequately notify all investors it was repurchasing certain securities.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the bank agreed to a cease and desist order, after the regulator claimed it failed to meet the requirements of Regulation FD -- the rule that mandates public companies notify all investors of material events.

The SEC did not levy civil money penalties in the order, because the Cincinnati-based bank voluntarily provided compensation to any investors affected by the selective disclosure and cooperated with the investigation. Fifth Third did not admit or deny the allegations, the order stated.

A company spokeswoman said the bank was pleased to bring the matter to a close.

On May 16, Fifth Third notified some investors that it planned to repurchase a series of trust preferred securities at $25, a $1.50 discount from their trading levels at the time.

The bank gave notice only to Depository Trust Company, who notified certain security holders on May 17.

Fifth Third did not file a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission until May 18, the order states, after the volume of trading spiked from fewer than 38,000 shares traded per day to more than 2 million. (Reporting by Joe Rauch in Charlotte, North Carolina)