Sept 28 Fifth Third Bancorp has reached
settlements totaling $21.5 million to resolve U.S. charges that
it discriminated against black and Hispanic borrowers in an auto
lending business, and engaged in deceptive credit card
practices, authorities announced on Monday.
The Cincinnati-based lender reached an $18 million
settlement with the Department of Justice and Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau in the auto lending matter.
It also reached a separate $3.5 million settlement with the
CFPB, including a $500,000 civil penalty, in the credit card
matter.
