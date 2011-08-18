GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
WASHINGTON Aug 18 Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) F-35 developmental test fighter aircraft have been authorized to return to flight after a precautionary grounding early this month, the Pentagon's F-35 program office said Thursday.
An Air Force Safety Investigation Board continues to review the failure of an "Integrated Power Package" aboard an F-35A assigned to Edwards Air Force Base, California, on Aug. 2, the office said in a statement. (Reporting by Jim Wolf, Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.