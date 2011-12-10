Dec 9 Patrick Chan received a rousing ovation from a home crowd on Friday during the world champion's first competition since he caused a furore this week for saying that he sometimes felt underappreciated in Canada.

Chan, a child of Chinese migrants who grew up in Canada, suffered a backlash with fans and media pundits questioning his loyalty after he said in an interview with Reuters that "in a perfect world" he wished he could have represented both China and Canada because of his ties to both countries.

But Chan gave his country plenty to cheer about at the Grand Prix Final in Quebec City, earning 86.83 points in the short programme to put himself in position for a second successive Grand Prix Final title on Saturday.

Chan, in a black sweater vest with white-trimmed lapel and rolled up sleeves underneath, was the final skater and moved into first despite crashing into the end boards after a quad-triple combination 30 seconds into a three-minute routine.

The 20-year-old, who sports a tattoo on his left calf of a Canadian Maple Leaf with the Olympic rings and flame, recovered quickly and was flawless the rest of the way during a routine that left the crowd on their feet.

American Jeremy Abbott was second (82.66) after the short programme while Spain's Javier Fernandez was third (81.26).

Chan, who was crowned world champion in April after romping to victory with record scores in Moscow, was asked about the furore caused by his remarks during a taped CBC interview that aired ahead of his routine.

"All I can say is I apologise and there is no doubt in my mind that I am more than happy to represent Canada ... and I really don't want people to think differently," said Chan.

"I am extremely happy to be born in Canada and skate for my country and the support is just unbelievable and I couldn't ask for more." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)