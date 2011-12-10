Dec 9 Patrick Chan received a rousing
ovation from a home crowd on Friday during the world champion's
first competition since he caused a furore this week for saying
that he sometimes felt underappreciated in Canada.
Chan, a child of Chinese migrants who grew up in Canada,
suffered a backlash with fans and media pundits questioning his
loyalty after he said in an interview with Reuters that "in a
perfect world" he wished he could have represented both China
and Canada because of his ties to both countries.
But Chan gave his country plenty to cheer about at the Grand
Prix Final in Quebec City, earning 86.83 points in the short
programme to put himself in position for a second successive
Grand Prix Final title on Saturday.
Chan, in a black sweater vest with white-trimmed lapel and
rolled up sleeves underneath, was the final skater and moved
into first despite crashing into the end boards after a
quad-triple combination 30 seconds into a three-minute routine.
The 20-year-old, who sports a tattoo on his left calf of a
Canadian Maple Leaf with the Olympic rings and flame, recovered
quickly and was flawless the rest of the way during a routine
that left the crowd on their feet.
American Jeremy Abbott was second (82.66) after the short
programme while Spain's Javier Fernandez was third (81.26).
Chan, who was crowned world champion in April after romping
to victory with record scores in Moscow, was asked about the
furore caused by his remarks during a taped CBC interview that
aired ahead of his routine.
"All I can say is I apologise and there is no doubt in my
mind that I am more than happy to represent Canada ... and I
really don't want people to think differently," said Chan.
"I am extremely happy to be born in Canada and skate for my
country and the support is just unbelievable and I couldn't ask
for more."
(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)