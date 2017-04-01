April 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the World championships Ice Dance Free Dance on Saturday 1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (France) 119.15 2. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (Canada) 116.19 3. Ekaterina Bobrova/Dmitriy Soloviev (Russia) 110.52 4. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (U.S.) 110.30 5. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (Italy) 110.03 6. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (Canada) 109.97 7. Piper Gilles/Paul Poirier (Canada) 106.16 8. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (U.S.) 105.79 9. Aleksandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin (Russia) 105.63 10. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (U.S.) 101.17 11. Charlene Guignard/Marco Fabbri (Italy) 98.12 12. Isabella Tobias/Ilya Tkachenko (Israel) 96.36 13. Natalia Kaliszek/Maksym Spodyriev (Poland) 93.78 14. Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Nikolaj Sorensen (Denmark) 93.48 15. Aleksandra Nazarova/Maksym Nikitin (Ukraine) 91.49 16. Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu (China) 89.48 17. Alisa Agafonova/Alper Ucar (Turkey) 86.09 18. Kavita Lorenz/Panagiotis Polizoakis (Germany) 85.76 19. Olivia Smart/Adria Diaz (Spain) 84.68 20. Yura Min/Alexander Gamelin (Korea) 79.24