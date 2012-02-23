MOSCOW Feb 23 European figure skating champion Yevgeny Plushenko said he was feeling fine after undergoing knee surgery in Germany on Thursday.

"Everything went well, I feel good," the 29-year-old Russian told local media.

Plushenko needed painkilling injections on his troublesome knee before winning his seventh European men's title in Sheffield, England, last month in his first international competition since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Eager to compete on home ice at the 2014 Sochi Games, Plushenko said he needed to undergo surgery to sort out his knee issues before resuming training for next season.

"Doctors will have to clean up the meniscus and repair a cartilage in my knee," he told reporters last month.

The 2006 Turin champion, who also has two Olympic silver medals from the 2002 and 2010 Games, will miss next month's world championships in Nice, France.