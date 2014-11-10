(Updates after medical evaluation)

* Olympic champion collided with Chinese skater

* Hanyu needed wheelchair upon return to Japan

Nov 10 Olympic men's figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu could be out of action for three weeks after suffering cuts and bruises in a frightening on-ice collision at the Cup of China, the Japan Skating Federation said on Monday.

Hanyu, who became the first Asian man to win figure skating gold at the Sochi Games in February, was left with blood streaming from his chin after slamming into China's Yan Han during free skate warm-ups in Shanghai on Saturday.

Japan's Kyodo news agency quoted a JSF statement as saying medical tests showed he had sustained bruising to his head and chin, as well as injuring his midriff and both legs.

"I feel so sorry for all the trouble and concern I have caused but first I need to rest and get better," said Hanyu, who was pushed through Narita Airport in a wheelchair after arriving back home on Sunday.

The 19-year-old was left woozy by the collision, which happened as he and Yan glided backwards into each other, and had to be helped off the ice by trainers.

It initially looked as if he might have to withdraw from the event but Hanyu returned to perform with a bandage wrapped around his head and tape under his chin.

The ferocity of the impact took its toll, however, and the unsteady skater fell five times in his routine, though he was still able to claim second place. (Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Editing by John O'Brien)