HELSINKI, March 31 Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva will be the woman to beat at next year's Winter Olympics after soaring above her rivals to win back-to-back titles at the world figure skating championships with a performance full of grace and technical wizardry.

Friday's triumph with a world record total of 233.41 points made her the first woman since American Michelle Kwan in 2001 to win successive world titles and enhanced her reputation as a skating phenomenon as she has now captured 10 titles in a row.

No one came close to ending that run on Friday as she romped to victory by 15.28 points over Canadian Kaetlyn Osmond.

The 17-year-old Russian also made it a clean sweep of world records as her free skate score of 154.40 was an all-time best.

Osmond and her team mate Gabrielle Daleman earned their first world medals by finishing second and third respectively. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Ken Ferris)