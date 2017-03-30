HELSINKI, March 30 Sui Wenjing and Han Cong did not let a fall derail their gold medal hopes as they capped a year of pain and injury by winning the pairs title at the world figure skating championships on Thursday.

The Chinese duo sat out the start of the season while Sui recovered from undergoing surgery on her right ankle and left foot.

The enforced break seems to have rejuvenated their fortunes because, after scooping a silver for the last two years, they finally got their hands on the gold with a personal best total of 232.06 points.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot went up one level on the podium from 12 months ago after picking up silver with 230.30, while Evgeniya Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov ended Russia's two-year barren run in the event by settling for bronze. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Clare Lovell)